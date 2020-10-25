Sony taps Travis Scott for a PlayStation 5 strategic creative partnership

Sony has announced a new partnership with rapper and producer Travis Scott, bringing him in as its new “strategic creative partner” for the PlayStation 5. The new partnership includes a video that features Scott and his Cactus Jack brand, as well as the PS5 console and its controller. Sony notes that it approached Scott after learning that he is a PlayStation fan.

The new partnership was announced by PlayStation Worldwide Marketing Senior VP Epic Lempel on Friday. According to the announcement, Sony’s PlayStation team will be collaborating with Scott’s Cactus Jack brand to “produce innovative projects” related to the new PlayStation 5 console.

The announcement included a video produced by Scott (above) that simply features him turning on the PS5 console connected to an entertainment system with very large speakers. It’s unclear what sort of projects the team may have in the pipeline, but Scott did offer a statement on the new arrangement, stating:

I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!

The PlayStation 5 console was officially unveiled weeks ago and is now available to preorder. The console offers a substantial improvement in graphics over the PS4, but with a type of retro-futuristic design that some say is a downgrade over the existing console. The PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399.99 USD and the regular version (that includes a disc drive) is priced at $499.99 USD.