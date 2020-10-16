Sony Spatial Reality Display is aimed at creators

Sony Electronics has officially unveiled its new Spatial Reality (SR) Display, which is made using the company’s Eye-Sensing Light Field Display. The display was shown off at CES in January and doesn’t require a VR headset. Sony says that the display enables creators in various industries to bring their ideas to life in three dimensions.

SR Display is useful in the automotive and industrial design industries and Computer Graphics and Visual Effects designers creators. Sony’s SR Display uses spatial reality to combine the virtual and physical world into a 3D optical experience viewable with the naked eye. It uses a high-speed vision sensor that can follow the exact eye position in space on vertical, horizontal, and depth axes simultaneously. Eye movement is tracked to the millisecond, while images are rendered instantaneously based on the location and position of the viewer’s eyes.

Technology allows creators to interact with designs in a highly realistic virtual and 3D environment from any angle with no need for glasses. SR Display uses an original processing algorithm allowing it to display content in real-time. The algorithm also allows the stereoscopic image to be presented as smooth as real life, even as the viewer moves.

The display is 15.6-inches and features a micro optical lens positioned over it. The lens divides the on-screen image into left and right eye content, allowing stereoscopic viewing without glasses. SR Display features workflow integration with the Sony Software Development kit allowing designers to create content specifically for the display. The SDK uses Unity and Unreal Engine, which are industry-standard tools.

By using the industry-standard tools, designers can work within their familiar production environment. SR Display is very expensive, with an MSRP of $4999.99 in the US. It will be available to order direct from Sony starting in November.