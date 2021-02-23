Sony reveals the next PlayStation exclusive destined for PC

It’s been a busy day for Sony so far. Not only has the company confirmed that it’s making a next-gen PlayStation VR for the PS5, but it also announced a delay for the highly-anticipated Gran Turismo 7. The announcements aren’t stopping there, though, as PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed that more PlayStation exclusives will be heading to PC in the future.

The next batch of PlayStation exclusives headed to PC will be led by Days Gone, Ryan said in an interview with GQ. He didn’t clarify which other games will be coming to PC after Days Gone, which is heading to PC this spring. The release of Days Gone will be following the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn, which launched back in August. In his interview with GQ, Ryan explains that the decision to bring games to PC has has been partially driven by the fact that the cost of development is going up.

“We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before,” Ryan said. “Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.”

He also added that PlayStation users haven’t had a “massive adverse reaction to it,” which makes the decision to bring PlayStation games to PC even easier. We don’t know what kind of timeline we’re looking at for games beyond Days Gone, but it makes sense that Sony would opt to bring more games from the PlayStation 4 era over to PC as we get deeper into the PlayStation 5 generation.

All in all, we’ll have to see what Sony decides as time goes on. For now, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information about the PC release of Days Gone, and we’ll let you know when we hear more.