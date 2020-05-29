Sony PS5 event on June 4 confirmed – but will we see the console?

Earlier this week, we heard a report that claimed Sony would reveal more about the PlayStation 5 in a digital showcase slated for June 4th. It turns out that report was right on the money, as Sony just confirmed a June 4th event that will show off some of the games that will be on the PlayStation 5. The big question now is whether or not we’ll see the console itself.

Thus far, Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5’s specifications and the DualSense controller. PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny also did a deep dive into some of the PS5’s hardware, but beyond that, we haven’t heard a whole lot about the games that will be available on it, nor have we seen any images of console. During this digital showcase on June 4th, Sony will at least be diving into some of the games, but a look at the console may still be a ways off.

In its announcement on the PlayStation Blog today, Sony says that this showcase will run a little more than an hour and that it’s just one part in a “series of PS5 updates.” After this showcase is in the books, Sony says it “will still have much to share” regarding the PlayStation 5, suggesting that console reveal won’t be happening next week.

In any case, this showcase should be a big deal, but Sony’s announcement is painfully light on details. The company doesn’t tell us if we’ll see any games from first-party studios or if this will be a showcase comprised mostly of third-party games. With a runtime of more than an hour, though, it sounds like we’ll see a bunch of games regardless of the studios they’re coming from.

As always, Sony will be livestreaming this event – seemingly dubbed “PS5: The Future of Gaming” – on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. We’ll be covering the event as it happens as well, so check back here on Thursday, June 4th for details on all the big reveals.