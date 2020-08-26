PlayStation 5 preorder registration opens: How to get one

Sony has opened registrations for PlayStation 5, though not everyone will get the chance to follow up with their credit card details and buy one of the first next-generation consoles. Instead, Sony is only making a limited number of PS5 available for pre-order, and so it’ll be restricting them to some of its existing owners.

“There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation,” Sony said today on its new registration site, as spotted by The Verge. “Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast.”

As such, you’ll need a PlayStation Online ID in order to register. Sony says you should also make sure that your email address is the one associated with that PSN ID – since it’s how they’ll get in touch with those deemed worthy of a spot in the preorder line – and you’ll need to have a US address to ship to, too.

Those who get an invite will have a limited time, and a limited amount they can actually preorder. A single PSN ID will be able to buy one PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, plus up to two DualSense wireless controllers and up to two DualSense charging stations. They’ll also be able to buy up to two Pulse 3D wireless headsets, up to two Media remotes, and up to two HD cameras.

“As long as your product selection falls within unit limits,” Sony explains, “you may pre-order as many or as few products as you’d like.”

What you shouldn’t do is hang around if you’re lucky enough to get the email. There’ll be an expiration date and time in the notification, but even then there’s no guarantee of a console waiting for you. Wait too long, and you could find all Sony’s earmarked supplies have been sold to other gamers.

Exactly how Sony will be deciding who does, and does not, get an invite is not exactly clear. “Our selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities,” the company says, though since it has access to your gaming – and console – history it could presumably focus on the most ardent players first.

Also missing? A price tag, with Sony yet to say exactly how much the PlayStation 5 – or any of its accessories – will cost when it finally does go on sale, preorder or otherwise. That, and the release date, are still to be shared.