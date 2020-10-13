These Prime Day Sony noise-canceling headphones deals are a flagship steal

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones are getting a tasty Amazon Prime Day deal, with the flagship cans getting a 20-percent cut and a promo on top of that. That’s right, it’s Amazon Prime Day, and while a lot of the deals can have a “clear out the warehouse” feel to them, Sony’s cuts across its noise cancelling headphone range are legit.

For a hot moment I thought that I wouldn’t need noise canceling headphones what with my work travel for the year seriously curtailed. Turns out, that was hopelessly naive. The uptick in working from home means that remote office workers (not to mention home-schooled kids) are now all sharing spaces that previously might have been empty through the day.

That gets crowded, and it gets loud. Since there are only so many times you can “shush” someone while you’re trying to take part in a Zoom call, a set of noise canceling headphones could do the trick instead. If you’ve been holding off pulling the trigger, Amazon’s Prime Day deals might be just the right time.

Honestly, I’m surprised to see the Sony WH-1000XM4 on sale already, especially with such a steep discount. $298 for the headphones is aggressive, and then Amazon’s $25 gift card promo makes it a steal. It actually makes them cheaper than the last-generation WH-1000XM3 headphones.

If your budget doesn’t quite reach that far, there are some other options using similar Sony tech. The Sony WHXB900N noise cancelling headphones are half price today, at $123, for example. Slipping in under the triple-digit mark, meanwhile, are the Sony WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones, which are usually $199.99 but today are just $88.

Obviously, headphones like these aren’t going to be the single answer to a noisy household. All the same my WH-1000XM3 headphones were the must-have addition to my backpack last year, and the WH-1000XM4 were shaping up the same way before the pandemic grounded me. I recommended them at full price, and so quite honestly I wouldn’t hold off when they’re discounted today.

If you’re an in-ear headphone person, meanwhile, you’re not left out. The Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling earbuds were plenty impressive when I reviewed them last year, and with a 23-percent price cut to $178 they’re even easier to recommend.

If you’re on a stricter budget, the Sony WF-SP800N have similar noise cancelling technology but also add an ear loop. That could make them a better pick for those looking to do exercise while wearing them. They’re down 26-percent, to $148. As always, Amazon’s Prime Day deals don’t last forever, so better to jump in sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.