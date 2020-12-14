Sony may be offering refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, PS5

CD Projekt RED definitely hyped its biggest game after The Witcher, which always carries the risk of going against you when things don’t start well. Just ask No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games, who had to work doubly hard to repair the game’s tarnished reputation at launch. Cyberpunk 2077 is seemingly facing the same angry mob, at least on consoles, enough for Sony to surprisingly allow refunds of the game on its PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been long in development for so long, making these technical problems on consoles even more aggravating. Its launch has also been delayed repeatedly, especially thanks to COVID-19, and the last few months of its development painted the once-favored CD Projekt in a very negative light. Needless to say, a lot of expectations have been riding on the game, no thanks to the developer’s own hyping.

While things seem to be smoother on the PC side of the fence, PlayStation and Xbox One gamers are none too happy with the quality of the game that was delivered. It’s probably easy to blame it on having to support all current generations of consoles, even those weaker ones, but compatibility issues are traditionally messier on PCs than on consoles with fixed hardware and requirements. Long story short, Cyberpunk 2077 has been review bombed and some new owners would like nothing more than to never play the game again, or at least until CPR fixes those bugs.

Unfortunately, Sony doesn’t exactly have a policy for game refunds, making news of Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation refunds sound too good to be true. Especially when players have gotten past the 2-hour mark. It could, however, also suggest how ugly the situation has become for the title. That said, it doesn’t seem to be official and it’s as much a matter of luck getting a refund.

Some gamers have reported successfully being granted a refund under certain favorable conditions, like deleting the game from their console and being nice to the customer representative they get in touch with. It might not hurt to try, especially when the alternative is waiting if the game will ever be fixed, especially on a now previous-gen PS4.