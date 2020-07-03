Some Verizon customers now get Hulu and Disney+ for free

Verizon is offering some of its customers free access to Hulu and Disney+, two of the three streaming services that Disney offers under its own Disney+ streaming bundle for $12.99/month. If someone signed up for Hulu and Disney+ as standalone services, they’d end up paying the same amount. Under this new Verizon promotion, however, the services are added to the subscriber’s account at no extra cost.

If you’re a Verizon Wireless customer, don’t get your hopes up — this deal is only offered to Verizon Fios Internet customers, and even then there is a catch. You’ll need to be a new customer who signs up for Verizon Fios during the promotion.

The free services are offered at no extra cost for up to 12 months depending on which plan the subscriber chooses. If you want to get both Disney+ and Hulu for free for a full year, you’ll need to sign up for the Verizon Fios Gigabit plan — you’ll also get a free Stream TV.

The Fios 200Mbps plan comes with a full year of Disney+ for free, while the Fios 400Mbps plan comes with a year of Disney+ and six months of Hulu. There’s an obvious reason for offering streaming services as an Internet promotion — with those kinds of high speeds, you’ll be able to stream videos easily and at high resolutions.

The promotion comes amid a general consumer shift toward OTT streaming services like Sling TV and Netflix over traditional cable and service providers. Increased demand for streaming, however, means that many consumers have found themselves in need of an Internet upgrade to a faster, more capable service plan.