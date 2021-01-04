Some PlayStation 4 models have reportedly been discontinued

The PlayStation 4 has had a good, long run. First launched in 2013, Sony’s previous-gen console has undergone a few minor iterations and at least two variants under its name. With the launch of the PlayStation 5, disastrous as it may have been, the clock has started ticking for the PS4. According to at least one retailer in Sony’s home country, the console’s time has finally come and will longer be restocked once supplies run out, at least for certain models.

The unconfirmed report doesn’t exactly come as a surprise but the timing is still puzzling. Some might consider it extremely premature, considering the PS5 hasn’t been out in the market for even a year. In comparison, the PlayStation 3 was officially discontinued in 2017, four years after the PS4 debuted.

Complicating matters is the current state of PS5 supplies. Right from day one, getting hold of a PS5 unit has been more of a hassle than it should have been. Production was already reportedly low in the first place but uncoordinated pre-order dates, bots, and scalpers have made it almost impossible to get a console through official channels and legit means.

That said, Sony hasn’t confirmed what Japanese retailers have allegedly claimed and those reports affect only specific PS4 models. To be specific, the PS4 500GB Glacier White, PS4 1TB Jet Black, PS4 1TB Glacier White, PS4 2TB Jet Black, and PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White are those ones that will supposedly be out of stock forever because the manufacturer has stopped production.

Sony itself briefly alluded to this just last month when it said that it no longer plans to restock the PS4 Pro in the future. That statement was eventually removed though that doesn’t mean it won’t be happening this month or soon. You can expect some more enterprising resellers to pump prices because of this still-unconfirmed news.