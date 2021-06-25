Some older Microsoft Surface devices can’t upgrade to Windows 11

Recently Microsoft talked about its latest version of the Windows operating system, Windows 11. After announcing the new operating system earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed that about half of the existing Surface lineup of devices wouldn’t be eligible to upgrade to Windows 11. Since the Surface line of devices debuted, Microsoft has built and shipped about 25 different models.

When pressed for specific Surface devices that would be allowed to upgrade to Windows 11, Microsoft has confirmed only five of its legacy devices will be eligible. Microsoft is coy with an exact reason why most of its Surface devices will be ineligible for Windows 11, but the assumption is it has to do with minimum hardware requirements. The minimum hardware requirements call out the need for a TPM 2.0 coprocessor, which most legacy Surface devices lack.

Out of the 25 Surface devices shipped so far, 13 will be eligible for the Windows 11 update. Unfortunately, if you own a Surface Pro tablet, all but the latest models will be ineligible. It boils down to any Surface devices shipped before 2017 likely won’t support the Windows 11 upgrade. Interestingly, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the Surface Hub or Surface Studio will be upgradable to Windows 11 either.

Microsoft notes that Windows computer users can use the PC Health Check app to see if their machine meets minimum system requirements. Devices that Microsoft has specifically confirmed will support the Windows 11 upgrade are below: