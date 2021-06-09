Some frozen snacks sold at Costco recalled over metal fragments risk

Clio Snacks has recalled some of its frozen treats sold at Costco stores over the risk of metal fragment contamination. Included in the voluntary class II food recall is the company’s Mixed Berry & Peach Less Sugar product, as well as its Vanilla & Strawberry Minis and the Clio Snacks Vanilla & Strawberry (non-mini) frozen yogurt bars.

Costco posted the Clio Snacks recall on its website; it doesn’t appear to be listed by the FDA at this time, but that may change in the future. The company notes in its advisory that the metal fragments risk is due to an issue with some production machinery, which has since been fixed.

No injuries were reported and the metal fragments are described as ‘very small.’ The company is advising consumers who may own one of these products to throw them away uneaten. Likewise, these customers can reach out to Clio Snacks with proof of purchase to get a coupon as reimbursement for the matter.

Clio notes that it is working with the FDA and retailers to deal with the situation, including getting the recalled products removed from store shelves. The Mixed Berry & Peach Less Sugar and the Vanilla & Strawberry frozen greek yogurt treats were sold in 16-count boxes, while the minis version was sold in a 24-count box.

Consumers who have purchased one of these items from Costco should check the UPC codes and expiration date ranges listed in the recall notice to determine whether their particular purchase is part of this recall.