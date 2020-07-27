Some findings from the US investigations into UFOs may be disclosed to the public

One of the things that many people all around the world have in common is that at some point, most have looked up at the night sky and wondered if we are alone in the universe. While many don’t believe in UFOs or whatever you choose to call the phenomenon, the United States military has been investigating for many years. The current terminology is Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and some of the fear the military has is that other nations may be operating highly advanced aircraft that pose a threat to the interests of the United States.

Recently it’s come to light that the military has continued to investigate Unidentified Aerial Phenomena and that the investigations are part of the Office of Naval Intelligence. The main focus of the investigation is said to be keeping an eye on if other nations acquire new aircraft that could pose a threat. Recently, Republican Senator Marco Rubio from Florida expressed an interest in having Naval intelligence prepare a public report.

In an interview with a news organization Rubio, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence acting chairman, said, “we have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises.” These unidentified objects are legitimate security concerns, and Rubio says they are not projects of the United States. The reason the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon investigation falls under the Navy, according to Rubio, is because the phenomena has mostly affected the Navy.

The Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program has reportedly produced documentation on reported aircraft sightings. Those reports outline details of aircraft that appear to move at very high velocities with no visible signs propulsion. The aircraft also seem to hover with no apparent means of lift. It’s unclear at this time if or when the public report will be made available.