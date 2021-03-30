Snap’s leaked AR Spectacles sound great, but they’re not for you

It seems that Snap, the company behind Snapchat, is planning to launch another Spectacles hardware product — but you probably won’t be able to get it. That’s a bit disappointing considering the alleged features that have leaked, including the ability to display augmented reality Snapchat filters directly on the headset in a real-life setting.

Details about the alleged hardware product come from sources that spoke with The Information, which claims the next pair of Spectacles will be more robust than what we’ve seen so far — and, sadly, limited to only creators and developers. This means, according to the report, users could see a beard filter overlaid onto someone sitting nearby.

Currently available Spectacles models feature built-in cameras and microphones for capturing still images and videos. Users can apply effects to this content, but they’re not able to see them in real-time directly on the smartglasses’ lenses.

The new report claims the next-gen Spectacles will change this, but that the model won’t be offered at the consumer level. It seems Snap may hope developers will create new types of AR experiences that involve the glasses, the availability and price of which weren’t included in the leak.

In addition, the report claims that Snap is once again focusing on drones, which may be targeted at content creators who want to get more dynamic or extreme shots not possible with a smartphone. Details are lacking, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard claims about Snap’s drone project — rumors about such efforts first surfaced back in early 2017.