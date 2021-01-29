Smart EQ fortwo edition bluedawn is fully electric

Smart has announced a new fully electric automobile that will be launched in Europe called the Smart EQ fortwo edition bluedawn. The vehicle is notable for being fully electric and for having a body and trldlon safety cell in matte velvet blue. The body color is enhanced further, featuring wheels and detachable body parts from BRABUS that are also colored in matte velvet blue or available in high-gloss black.

The bluedawn edition of the car is available exclusively on the smart EQ fortwo coupe and has been available to order since November 2020. Pricing for the vehicle starts at €28,920 in Germany. The vehicle will land at dealerships in Q2 of 2021. The matte blue color is meant to “provide a harmonious and effective component to the high-gloss black of the front splitter, air inlet grille trim, accent trim parts on the side skirts, and the 16-inch wheels and hubcaps. Those components are from performance specialist Brabus.

Inside the car, there are other touches like a Brabus shift lever knob and black velour formats embroidered with edition bluedawn lettering. Smart is offering the car in combination with equipment lines pulse and prime. The standard specification features the Cool & Audio package with the digital radio and heated seats. The line pulse starts at €28,920, and prime starts at €29,229.99. Both prices include the 19 percent VAT.

Smart is offering the vehicle in Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Benelux, Portugal, France, Switzerland, and Hungary. The car has a combined electrical consumption of 16 kWh per 100 kilometers and zero emissions. It’s a very attractive little car and might be perfect for city dwellers needing something with no emissions.