Sling TV offers price guarantee for subscribers worried about price hikes

Over-the-top (OTT) live streaming television service Sling TV is now guaranteeing its customers that it won’t raise their rates for at least a year, addressing price hikes introduced by competing companies like YouTube TV. This fixed-price guarantee isn’t available to everyone, however — you’ll need to sign up for the service sometime this month to take advantage of it.

Several OTT television providers have increased their prices over the past couple of years, some of them to the point that customers have complained that these offerings are no longer worth it over traditional TV options. Sling TV has addressed this with a promotion that guarantees a particular rate for one year, assuming you sign up before August 1.

The price guarantee is also offered to existing customers, according to the company, which said on its blog that you’ll just need to have had that account before August 1, 2020. At this point in time, the company’s Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans are priced at $30 per month.

This seems like an appealing way to get new customers and give them a reason to stick with the service for a long period of time. As with other OTT offerings, Sling TV allows customers to cancel their plan any time without a contract, which increases competition between companies — when one offers a promotion, customers of another may make the switch, leaving services scrambling for ways to keep their subscribers.

If you’ve never had a Sling TV account before, you can get a free 14-day trial before paying — this is available until July 6. As well, the company currently has a promotion that will give new customers an AirTV 2 and over-the-air TV antenna for free if they prepay for three months of Sling TV service.