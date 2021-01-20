Sling TV is the first streaming service to offer NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice, the sports package for out-of-market satellite and cable subscribers, is now available to those who prefer to stream their entertainment. Sling TV has announced that has integrated NHL Center Ice with its platform, making it the first streaming service to offer the hockey portal. The addition comes shortly after the start of the 2021 NHL season, giving hockey fans who don’t have traditional pay-TV a new option for watching the games.

Sling TV is a live television streaming service that allows users to subscribe to a core package of channels, then add on any other channel packages they may want for an additional fee. The idea is that subscribers can pick and choose what they’re interested in without having to pay for other networks they’ll never watch.

The NHL Center Ice addition is among the priciest add-ons at $29/month; it is also available as a standalone premium subscription. Subscribers get access to up to 40 live out-of-market NHL games weekly, according to Sling TV, during the NHL season.

The NHL Center Ice games are in addition to the NHL Network games, as well as the ones available on local broadcast channels and NBCSN. NHL Center Ice joins the large list of ‘premium’ channel add-ons available through Sling TV.

For sports fans, Sling TV offers a ‘Sports Extra’ package for an extra $10/month that includes MLB Network, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, Olympic Channel, Strike Zone, beIN Sports, NBC Golf, NFL Redzone, BIG Network, NBA TV, PAC 12 Network, and FS2.