Slick Vanderhall Brawley GTS is an all-electric off-road performance vehicle

A company called Vanderhall has rolled out a new, completely electric off-road vehicle called the Brawley. The Brawley GTS might resemble the Jeep Renegade to some users from the side profile and front as it has the same boxy shape and a very Jeep-like grille. It looks enough like a Jeep that it would be no surprise to see the Jeep legal team take offense to the design.

Whatever happens, it’s a very cool off-road vehicle. The little electric vehicle has 404 electric horsepower and 480 pounds-feet of torque. It promises a driving range of over 200 miles per charge. The powertrain consists of four individually controlled electric motors.

The vehicle rolls on 35-inch tires mounted to 18-inch wheels. Its interior has both heat and air conditioning for comfort, and the cabin is sealed with a filtration system. Filtration is particularly important in an off-road vehicle as it prevents dust and debris from getting inside. One of the key aspects of any off-road vehicle is suspension.

Vanderhall fits the Brawley GTS with internal bypass shocks and 22-inches of suspension travel. It also has a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Bluetooth enabled sound system for entertainment. To help keep the batteries topped up, the EV uses regenerative braking and a proprietary ABS braking system.

For times when driver and passenger want to be out in the elements, the vehicle does have a removable roof section. Options include windshield wipers, heated seats, and a mysterious ViDAR system. Two battery pack options will be available, including a 40 kWh and a 60 kWh system. With DC fast charging available, the battery can be charged to 80 percent capacity in less than an hour. The battery packs are built from NMC pouch cells. The electric vehicle is going up for reservation on July 15, 2021.