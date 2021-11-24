SlashGear is recruiting: Join our team!

SlashGear is growing, and we’re looking for enthusiastic freelance news and feature writers to join our team. Whether you’re always first to know about the latest gadgets, top of the list when friends and family have a tech question or emergency, or are simply obsessed with what’s happening in the technology, automotive, and science worlds, your expertise could be just what we need.

Credit: Shahril KHMD/Shutterstock

We’re looking for both news writers and feature writers, across the fields of tech, cars, and science. SlashGear has a broad remit – we cover a lot – and we’re eager to bring as broad an array of writers’ voices to the site, too.

We believe representation matters, and strongly encourage people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, veterans, those with disabilities, and individuals from other underrepresented groups to apply.

What makes a good tech writer?

Enthusiasm, knowledge, and an eagerness to learn. Few segments move as rapidly as the tech world does, and the automotive category is quickly catching up to that pace. Being a great writer about either topic is as much about a willingness to go hunting for tomorrow’s big news, as it is being an “expert” on today’s gadgets and features.

The best candidates will have at least 3 years of experience writing either for print or the web. You’ll be self-sufficient and versatile, used to tackling big questions and finding out the answers yourself. Equally important, you’ll be capable of explaining your discoveries with clear, engaging, and entertaining writing.

Speed and focus are essential – the tech world moves fast, and so should you. Your location isn’t important, and these positions are work-from-home with flexible, stable hours.

You can find more information on our Jobs page, and how to apply at the News Writer and Feature Writer listings. We’re looking forward to hearing from you!