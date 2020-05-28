Skullcandy’s new line of true wireless earbuds have built-in Tile trackers

Skullcandy has launched four new true wireless earbud models, each of them packing built-in Tile trackers. Each model is designed with budgets in mind — Skullcandy has priced them all under $100, making them among the cheaper true wireless earbuds on the market. With Tile tracking built-in, users can find their missing earbud using their smartphones.

Skullcandy has previously teamed with Tile to integrate one of its trackers in a pair of earbuds; with this new release, it brings the same integration to a handful of new models ranging in price from $59.99 USD to $99.99 USD:

– Push Ultra

– Indy Evo

– Indy Fuel

– Sesh Evo

The Sesh Evo is described as the entry-level model in this lineup — it features a compact design, up to 24 hours of run time on a full battery charge, and availability only in the color black. This model is cheapest at $59.99 USD.

The Indy Evo model is pricier at $79.99 USD but includes up to 30 hours of battery life on a full charge, as well as two color options: True Black and Pure Mint. Joining that model is the more expensive Indy Fuel model at $99.99 USD; it comes with all of the features of the Evo, as well as an included wireless charging case.

Rounding out the new lineup is the Push Ultra, which is priced at $99.99 USD and features a resistant dustproof and waterproof design (down to around 3ft for half an hour). This model boasts support for rapid charging, enabling users to fully replenish the battery in a bit over two hours. This model will be offered in Electric Yellow and True Black options.

Skullcandy is offering all four models on its website starting today; some retailers are also selling them.