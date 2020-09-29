Skullcandy just launched an ultra-cheap pair of true wireless earbuds

If you love the idea of AirPods and other true wireless earbuds but you’re not interested in paying a premium to lose the cable, Skullcandy has a new model that’ll likely catch your eye. Called the Jib True, the new model targets budget buyers with its $30 price tag, making them one of the cheapest true wireless models to come from an established brand. Skullcandy is offering the Jib True in a traditional black color, as well as a fun blue-and-yellow color scheme.

True wireless earbuds are, of course, a type of earbuds in which there aren’t any cables. Rather, each earpiece is its own independent component with the two connecting and syncing wirelessly. Each earpiece has a built-in battery that is recharged in the charger, which also doubles as a storage case. This type of true wireless design was made popular by Apple’s AirPods, but many models have since crowded the market.

Most true wireless earbuds are pricey, with budget options usually falling between $69 USD and $99 USD. Skullcandy is undercutting these competitors with its Jib True, which boasts arguably basic features like dual microphones for taking calls, a solo mode for using only one earbud, six hours of battery life per charge and an extra 16 hours of playback from the charging case, as well as simple built-in controls like pausing and skipping.

According to Skullcandy, the Jib True auto-pair every time they’re removed from the case following the pairing mode they enter the first time they’re powered on. Likewise, the Jib True features a water- and sweat-resistant design so they can be used in a drizzle or while exercising.

Finally, the company says the earbuds feature a ‘noise-isolating fit,’ which means you can probably expect the same general noise isolation experience you’ll get from any pair of canal-sealing earbuds. The Skullcandy Jib True wireless earbuds are available now for $29.99 USD; the company notes that it will replace a missing or broke earpiece at a discount if the user ever needs it.