SiriusXM brings back Lucille Ball’s long-lost interviews with celebrities

Between her other groundbreaking projects, Lucille Ball — the actress and comedian best known for her sitcom I Love Lucy — would interview other celebrities using a tape recorder. These interviews were then shared with the public on CBS Radio in 1964 and 1965 before disappearing forever. That changes with a new station from SiriusXM.

Lucille Ball had a groundbreaking career, much of which remains available to the public in the form of TV shows and movies. Lesser-known, however, is her “Let’s Talk to Lucy” broadcast on CBS Radio, which hasn’t been heard since they were aired back in the 1960s. However, the recordings themselves aren’t lost.

SiriusXM announced in a statement on August 3 that it is making these recordings available to its customers via satellite radio channel 104, as well as through its streaming app, Pandora, and Stitcher. The broadcasts will become available starting on August 5.

Ball is heard interviewing major stars from the era, including Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Bob Hope, Carol Burnett, and many more. The interviews will be made available through SiriusXM alongside celebrities who will pay tribute to the groundbreaking comedian and actress.

Kathie Lee Gifford, Carol Burnett, Tiffany Haddish, Ron Howard, Rosie O’Donnell, and Amy Poehler are among the celebrities who will participate. SiriusXM explains how it managed to acquire the tapes, revealing that they were preserved by Lucie Arnaz, Ball’s daughter with Desi Arnaz.