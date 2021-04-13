Siri leaks Apple’s event scheduled for April 20

It turns out Siri isn’t very good at keeping her mouth shut. Apple’s AI assistant has leaked the date and location for an event being held where new hardware is expected to be unveiled. When asked, “When is the next Apple Event,” Siri responds with Tuesday, April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. What exactly will be unveiled at that event is unknown, but there is plenty of speculation.

Speculation suggests that Apple will reveal new iPad Pro models and potentially its AirTag trackers. Since COVID-19 precautions prevent large gatherings, the event is expected to be pre-recorded with no media in attendance. Odds are that means it will be streamed via the Apple website and on its YouTube channel.

Reports indicate that multiple people have accessed the information across several Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod speaker. Typically, digital invitations are sent out the week before Apple holds an event, but that has yet to happen. That could mean the invitations go out this week.

Past rumors have suggested that a new and larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display would launch by the middle of the month. Last month, Apple discontinued the original HomePod smart speaker, which never really caught on with the market. The device was replaced with the HomePod mini, priced at $99.

Its $99 price tag was significantly cheaper than the $439 price the original HomePod launched at before seeing its price cut to $299. Even with that significant price cut, Apple’s smart speaker offering was still significantly more expensive than competitive offerings from Amazon and Google. As of writing, no digital invitations have been seen from Apple for the rumored event.