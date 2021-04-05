Shiny Pokemon GO Spring event and what to look for

Today we’re taking a peek at all the details in the newest in new Pokemon GO events. This week is the Spring into Spring event in Pokemon GO, from Sunday April 4 (yesterday) until Thursday, April 8, 2021. This event features a variety of super cute Pokemon that ALL have the potential to be Shiny, including – most of all – Shiny Bunnelby, and its evolution Shiny Diggersby. This event also graces the world of Pokemon GO with the first ever Mega Lopunny in Mega raids!

This week we’ll see Spring-themed stickers appearing from both gifts and PokeStop spins. This event will deliver lovely special edition Flower Crown versions of Happiny, Eevee, Chansey, Pikachu, and Pichu, too. Each of these Flower Crown versions can appear as Shiny Pokemon – so “completist” collectors will have their work cut out for them.

This week has Shadow Exeggcute appearing more often in battles with Team GO Rocket (or Team Rocket in Pokemon GO, if you prefer). You’ll find a series of event-exclusive Field Research Tasks ready for your perusal, as well as at least one Spring-themed Collection Challenge.

In 2km eggs collected this week, we’ll see a super cute set of Pokemon including only ONE that cannot yet appear shiny: Munchlax! The rest of the 2km eggs this week have the potential to appear as Shiny Pokemon. Those include Bunnelby, Rufflet, Happiny, Buneary, Azurill, Togepi, Pichu, Eevee, and Exeggcute.

In the wild this week you’ll find a set of Spring-themed cute Pokemon. All of the Spring Pokemon appearing in the wild this week have the potential to be Shiny – so get hunting for Pikachu, Exeggcute, Chansey, Eevee, Marill, Plusle, Minun, Buneary, and Bunnelby.

During this event you’ll see 2x Hatch Candy, 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance, and 1-hour Lucky Eggs. The event lasts from Sunday, April 4 at 10AM all the way to Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 8PM local time.