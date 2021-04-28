Shiny Pokemon GO Luminous Legends X event revealed

There’ll be an event in Pokemon GO in the very near future, courtesy of the Luminous Legends X crew. The Pokemon that’ll be featured is Xerneas, and featured Pokemon in the mix include some Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokemon from the Kalos region. This includes several Pokemon that’ve never been available in the game Pokemon GO before!

This event will include 7km Pokemon eggs that hatch into Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee. There’ll be event-exclusive Timed Research during this event that’ll allow you to encounter Fairy-type Pokemon like Swirlix and Spritzee, too.

Xerneas will be appearing in Pokemon GO for the first time ever via 5-star raids. This is a Kalos region Pokemon that rolls with horns on its head that shine in seven different colors. Take a peek at the debut video below.

Event-exclusive Field Research rewards will deliver Psychic-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type Pokemon encounters. Niantic suggests that this set of encounters will include Galarian Ponyta, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Gible. There’ll be event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks that also lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta.

All of this Ponyta action will be good, too, since this event will include a far more common-than-usual Shiny Galarian Ponyta. This Shiny Galarian Ponyta will continue to be available after the event, but wont likely ever be as common as it’ll be during this event!

The Rainy Lure Module will be released into the game with this event. Using this lure will attract Water-, Bug-, and Electric-type Pokemon to PokeStops. If you’re near a PokeStop with a Rainy Lure attached, you’ll be able to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra.

Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be made available in the game during this event for the first time ever! You’ll also find Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee, and other Dragon and Fairy Pokemon in the wild. Goomy will be available in the wild, too – but don’t expect a bunch!

The Pokemon GO event of which we speak today will take place on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Starting time is 10AM, local time. This event will last all the way to Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8PM local time.