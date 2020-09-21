Shiny Pokemon GO insect goes red to gold

Today we’re taking a peek at the latest update to Pokemon GO, including the adding of Shiny Kricketot. With this update, Shiny Kricketot was added in a gold form – or perhaps orange, however you see it. This change modifies the majority of the Pokemon, save the collar, the cummerbund, and the shirt. That’s assuming this bug is actually wearing a shirt, not a bug body.

The Red of the body goes gold, the gray of the hands, feet, and antennae go to brown/olive green. This is similar in the Kricketot evolution Kricketune which has the same set of color changes, with the antennae flipping down to a mustache, and the hands morphing into giant knives.

As Shiny Kricketot arrives in this realm, know this! We’re riding in toward another Pokemon Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, September 22, from 6 to 7PM local time. That means that no matter where you are, from 6PM until 7PM, you’ll find special features activated in your area.

During the time this spotlight hour is active, you’ll find an increased number of… Spearow. That’s right… Spearow. A Pokemon you almost certainly were NOT looking for in the first place. HOWEVER, there is good news.

During the special spotlight hour, you’ll earn double XP whenever you evolve a Pokemon. That goes for ANY Pokemon, so you may just want to jump in on capturing the bulk of the Spearow, then evolve as fast as possible! Once you’re outside standard Spotlight Hour time, you NO LONGER get that double XP!

There’s a big costume event coming up, too (and it’s not quite Halloween!) On Friday, October 2, 2020, at 8AM until Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10PM PDT (GMT −7), there’ll be a special FASHION event.

• Croagunk with baseball cap: Go Snapshot

• Shinx with top hat: Raid Battles

• Kirlia with top hat: Raid Battles

• Smoochum with bow: 7km Eggs

Above you’ll see the ways in which you’ll find each of the very special fashionable Pokemon during this event. You’ll also very likely find Shiny Kricketot and Kricketune during this event, so tap ALL the bugs you see, no matter what!