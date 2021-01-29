Shiny Pokemon GO February event calendar revealed for 2021

In the month of February in the year 2021, Niantic has a whole BUNCH of activities, launches, and events scheduled for Pokemon GO. Today we’re taking a peek at a calendar that runs down the whole list, including appearances of certain 5-star raid bosses, Valentine’s Day, the Love Cup, and the Kanto Cup! We’ll be blessed at the end of the month by none other than Mewtwo!

Week 1 (1-7)

The first four days of the month will feature Raiku as a 5-star raid boss, switching with Suicune on the 4th. Suicune will stick around as a raid boss until the 9th. Meanwhile there’ll be a Team GO Rocket event that’ll last from the 2nd until the 7th.

February 2 will also feature an Ekans spotlight hour at 6PM local time. Every Tuesday of the month will feature a Spotlight hour, too – 2, 9, 16, and 23. On February 7, from 11AM to 5PM, there’ll be a Community Day with Roselia.

Week 2 (8-14)

From February 9 to 14 there’ll be a Lunar New Year-themed event. This event will include “red” Pokemon, and it’ll “celebrate the Year of the Ox.” This event will also feature “a special Mega-Evolved Pokemon” in Mega Raids “for the first time at the start of this event.”

From February 8 to 15, there’ll be a Valentine’s Day LOVE CUP in GO Battle League. Teams require Pokemon “that are red or pink with a max CP of 1,500 to enter.” This does not include Legendary or Mythical Pokemon.

February 9, 2021 will feature a Spotlight Hour for Miltalk. This event will deliver 2x Stardust for catching all Pokemon. Save up your Pokeballs!

Starting on February 14 at 1PM local time, there’ll be Valentine’s Day event that’ll last until the 18th at 8PM local time. There’ll be some NEW Pokemon in this event (new to Pokemon GO, anyway), as well as “exclusive avatar items.”

Week 3 (15-21)

As noted above, the Valentine’s Day event continues to February 18 at 8PM local time. From February 1 all the way to March 1, “you’ll encounter Snorlax in Research Breakthroughs” according to Niantic – get that big beast!

On the 16th of February there’ll be a Spotlight Hour for Luvdisc. This is easily the most useless of the Spotlight Hours of the month – BUT you’ll get twice the XP for catching any Pokemon. So again, save up those Pokeballs.

There’ll be a very special and very tickets-required sort of event on February 20, 2021. That’s when the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto event hits – in full effect! That event takes place Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time.

NOTE: For the Kanto event, if you picked a Red Ticket, you’ll have a better chance of seeing the following Shiny Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran (female), Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, Kabuto, and Dratini.

If you picked a Green Ticket, you’ll have a better chance of seeing the following Shiny Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran ♂, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, and Dratini.

Week 4 (22-28)

On the 23rd there’ll be an awesome Spotlight Hour with none other than everyone’s favorite electric mouse Pokemon, Pikachu. This event will earn you 2x Pokemon Candy for catching any Pokemon – so GO do it.

The KANTO CUP begins on the 22nd of February and lasts through the end of the month. Starting on the 21st, we start to see Mewtwo and the LEGENDARY BIRD Pokemon crew from Gen 1!