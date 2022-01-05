Shiftall accessories put your whole body in VR

Shiftall is expanding its virtual reality options with four devices, including a new VR headset. The company unveiled the devices on Wednesday during CES 2022, and they’re all set to arrive throughout 2022. First up on the list of new devices is Shiftall’s MeganeX, an ultra-lightweight and high-resolution VR headset. The lighter weight should help with headset fatigue, which is a common issue VR users run into after extended periods of time wearing their headsets. The head-mounted display also features a foldable frame and built-in speakers. It should be easy to store, and not needing to add an external headset means you won’t need to worry about extra weight being added on.

The real shining star of the headset is the 1.3-inch OLED microdisplay, which features a total resolution of 5.2K (roughly 2,560 x 2,560 per eye), as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. Shiftall says that it’s the highest level of image representation in a VR headset yet, which is impressive given the overall size of the device.

The MeganeX also comes with inside-out head tracking, 6DoF, and DisplayPort connectivity. It’s expected to retail for less than $900, and Shiftall expects to launch it in the Spring of 2022.

PebbleFeel adds temperature to your VR experience

Another new device that Shiftall introduced during CES is the PebbleFeel. This device straps to the back of the user’s body, and allows them to feel the temperature of the VR environments that they’re exploring. Shiftall calls it a “personal air conditioner” and says that it can heat up and cool down the human body using a Peltier element small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

When paired with a SteamVR add-on, you’ll be able to feel the temperatures of the VR worlds that you explore in metaverse spaces like VRChat. Additionally, Shiftall has set the device up so that anyone can create their own world with an exact temperature, allowing others to truly immersive themselves in it. The device should work for up to 25 hours, depending on the mode that you’re using.

It’s interesting to see more companies embracing the metaverse with more immersive VR options. It will be interesting to see how tech like the PebbleFeel does when it’s in the hands of consumers, and it should make immersing yourself in VR worlds a bit easier. Shiftall plans to retail the PebbleFeel for around $200, and the company says it is on track to launch in the Spring of 2022.

Cut down on ambient noise with mutalk

The final new product that Shiftall announced at CES 2022 is the mutalk. This specially built Bluetooth microphone is built specifically to suppress “leaked sound”. The device appears to wrap around the user’s mouth, which should cut down on any noise from your voice making it through the rest of the house. This could prove especially useful for users who share a home with their families, or for people in apartments with thinner walls. Shiftall also says it should help suppress any ambient noises from your home, which means a more immersive environment for everyone you talk to in VR. The mutalk will retail for somewhere around $200 and Shiftall plans to launch it in Summer of 2022.

On top of announcing these three new devices, Shiftall has also revealed that its HaritoraX full body motion-tracking system is coming to the United States. The device is available for pre-order and will allow users to take complete control of their avatar’s body in VR experiences. You can lay down, jump, spin around, and complete other full-body motions, allowing for even more immersive exploration and adventures. You can pre-order the HaritoraX right now, and it will retail for $270 when it launches in the Spring of 2022.