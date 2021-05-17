Sharp Aquos R6 smartphone release will make you wish you lived in Japan

The Sharp Aquos R6 was revealed today with a set of features that make the rest of the smartphone world look silly. The Aquos R6 works with a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ IGZO OLED display with Dolby Vision, 2000 nit brightness, and the ability to reach up to 240 frames per second (image refresh rate). This device was co-engineered with Leica, which means we’ve got some intense camera power in the mix, too.

The Sharp Aquos R6 works with a Summicron lens system (with f/1.9) and a 1-inch CMOS image sensor for the main camera at the back of this smartphone. This 20-megapixel main camera looks like it means business.

Inside this machine has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. That’s a brand new processor with top-notch graphics abilities paired with Qualcomm’s 5G-capable hardware. This device is also WiFi 6 certified, so assuming you’ve got either 5G or a WiFi system serving this newest wireless internet, you’ll be going as fast as or faster than any other smartphone in the public today.

The RAM in this device is LPDDR5, and you’re getting 12GB. That’s 12GB RAM in a smartphone. Remember when the Motorola ATRIX was first released with a dual-core NVIDIA processor and we thought, wow, finally we’ll be able to see what 1GB RAM can do in a smartphone?

This phone has a 5000 mAh battery inside, which normally would seem like a hefty capacity – but given the large, densely pixel-packed, bright display, it’ll probably give us a day’s worth of battery power, max. But we will see! Once we review this device, we will see indeed.

It’s unlikely we’ll see this device available for sale in the United States. If you live in Japan, you’ll very likely see the Sharp Aquos R6 advertised in a big way throughout the next several months. Take a peek at the demo video above to see this smartphone from all angles.