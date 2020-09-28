Sennheiser HD 560S budget reference headphones now up for preorder

Sennheiser has introduced its new HD 560S, a pair of relatively inexpensive headphones targeted at audiophiles. According to the company, the HD 560S can be used for ‘analytical listening sessions,’ offering what it says is accurate and natural reference sound alongside a ‘barely there’ design. Unlike many reference headphones, these HD 560S are notable for their budget-tier price, making them something hobbyists and amateurs can likely afford.

Reference headphones are, of course, a type of headphones designed for use in studios and as part of professional projects. Unlike consumer headphones that may be tuned to present a certain audio style, such as heavy bass, reference headphones are tuned with a neutral, highly accurate sound reproduction so creators can ensure they accurately produce the audio for their projects.

Because of their high level of accuracy and specialized usage, reference headphones are often quite expensive, which is why the Sennheiser HD 560S’s $199 price tag makes the model particularly notable. The company explains that users can expect an accurate reference sound experience at an affordable price point, opening the door for creators who haven’t yet produced a hit.

Sennheiser says that it tuned the HD 560S’s transducers ‘for accuracy’ — this is joined by an open-back earcup design and overall construction that simulates a ‘wide, articulate soundstage.’ As you’d expect for a pair of reference headphones, the HD 560S has a wide frequency range at 6Hz to 38khz; this is joined by 110dB/1V sensitivity and <0.05% THD at 90dB.

Talking about the company’s new budget-tier reference headphones is Sennheiser’s Product Manager Jermo Köhnke, who said:

We are excited to introduce the entry-level audiophile HD 560S headphones. In terms of bass response and value for money, this product represents a paradigm shift for open, dynamic headphones. With linear acoustics tailored to critical listening sessions, we have designed the HD 560S for audiophiles who evaluate a recording’s entire journey through the audio path.

The Sennheiser HD 560S will be available starting tomorrow, September 29, for $199.95 USD.