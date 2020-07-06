Sega Genesis Mini Amazon sale cuts price in half

When Nintendo launched the NES Classic Edition, it kicked off a retro console craze among game publishers. One of the best retro consoles to come out of this craze was the Sega Genesis Mini, which like the NES Classic and SNES Classic, served up a great library of games backed by solid emulation. The challenge, of course, is that at $80, the Sega Genesis Mini isn’t exactly cheap, but if that was your main sticking point with the retro console, you might want to head over to Amazon.

Amazon currently has the Sega Genesis Mini listed for half off, bringing its price down to $39.99. For that price, the Sega Genesis Mini basically becomes a no-brainer for everyone who enjoyed the Genesis and its games back in the day.

The Sega Genesis Mini offers up a grand total of 42 retro games, including the first two Sonic the Hedgehog games, Shinobi III, Phantasy Star VI, and Altered Beast. Some other titles worth checking out include Kid Chameleon, Dynamite Headdy, Comix Zone, and Casltevania: Bloodlines. The console comes bundled with two USB three-button Genesis gamepads, which is the only drawback to the console since the six-button controller was definitely the better choice back in the day.

In all, though, there’s a lot to love about the Sega Genesis Mini, even if it isn’t quite as good as it could be. Like other retro consoles, the Sega Genesis Mini connects through HDMI and gives users a number of display options, including one that overlays CRT scan lines for those of you who want a particularly big hit of nostalgia.

Amazon doesn’t say when this discount will end, but it’s probably best to assume that it won’t be around for much longer. Also worth pointing out is the fact that the Sega Genesis Mini actually isn’t in stock at the moment – orders placed today won’t begin shipping out until July 12th. Still, with the Sega Genesis Mini priced at $39.99, that’s a minor issue in the grand scheme.

