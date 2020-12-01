See 64+ Shiny Pokemon GO monsters in 2 days (with evolutions)

We’ve taken a look at the next Pokemon GO Community Day event, and there’s good news. Niantic’s plan is to re-feature all Pokemon that’d been featured in Community Day events in the years 2019 and 2020. That means there’ll be 22 Pokemon appearing on December 12 and December 13, 2020, all with increased odds of Shiny spawn!

If you’re looking at the basic set of Pokemon that’ll appear during this super massive Community Day 2-day event, there’ll be 22. If you evolve all of these Pokemon into their second and ultimate evolutionary selves, that makes for a whopping 64 Pokemon that could potentially appear as Shiny Pokemon in your Shiny Pokemon Pokedex. You’re collecting an entirely Shiny set of Pokemon for your Pokedex, right? Simple, right?

If we take a peek at the entirety of December’s 2020 Community Day, we get Chimchar, Magmar, Piplup, Rhyhorn, Abra, Seedot, Weedle, Gastly, Magikarp, Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, Porygon, Charmander, and Electabuzz.

If you find a Shiny Chimchar, you could evolve to a Shiny Monferno, then a Shiny Infernape! There’s a tiny chance we might see the Baby versions of the Pokemon that normally appear out in the wild, like Magmar’s Magby. If that’s the case, we’ll see even MORE than 64 potentially Shiny Pokemon in this 2-day event. Otherwise it’ll just be Magmar and Magmortar.

You’ll find Piplup, evolve to Prinplup, and Empoleon – all in the Shiny Pokemon realm during this event. A Shiny Rhyhorn could evolve into a Shiny Rhydon, and a Shiny Rhyperior after that. And so on, and So forth. You get the idea!

This event is going to be absolutely bonkers, and we recommend you take a peek one or both days (December 12 and December 13), if only to give a few odd Pokemon a shot. Remember, Shiny Pokemon might not appear Shiny before you tap them in the wild – they’ll appear with Shiny Stars once you’ve got them in your line of sight for capture!