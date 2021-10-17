Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Minecraft gaming chair now up for preorder

Mojang and Secretlab have teamed up to launch an official Minecraft Edition gaming chair. The TITAN Evo 2022 Minecraft Edition chair is, as you can see from the launch images, styled after the game’s Creeper character. The company is offering the chair in various size options, as well as some accessories like a headrest and swappable armrests.

The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Minecraft Edition chair features the company’s SoftWeave Plus Fabric, as well as some premium features like a full-metal internal mechanism for precision and durability. Likewise, the chair features Secretlab’s CloudSwap magnetic replacement system for rapidly replacing the armrest topper material.

The chair also features a magnetic memory foam headrest that can be easily snapped to and removed from the chair for additional head and neck support when needed. Users are able to move the headrest up or down as needed, plus the cushion features a layer of ‘cooling gel’ to help prevent overheating.

The chair’s seat, meanwhile, features a combination of design elements from Secretlab’s OMEGA and TITAN product lines, offering a supportive center region alongside ‘gently sloping side wings.’ The company is offering its Minecraft Edition TITAN Evo 2022 Series in Small, Regular, and Extra Large (XL) size options.

Despite its name, the TITAN Evo 2022 Series Minecraft Edition is available now for preorder. The small and regular sizes (which are rated for less than 200lbs and 220lbs, respectively) are both priced at $549 USD, while the extra-large chair, which is rated for 175 – 395lbs, is priced at $599 USD. The headrest pill is included with the chair.