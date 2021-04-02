Scientists confirm hexagonal diamonds are stronger than natural gems

Scientists have created hexagonal diamonds that are stronger than their naturally occurring counterparts, Washington State University has announced. Though hexagonal diamonds aren’t a new thing, past lab-made versions were too small or had too brief of existence to measure properly.

The kind of diamonds found in nature — the ones that typically end up in jewelry — are cubic diamonds. These highly-sought gemstones are renowned for their strength and thermal conductivity. Quite rare is their six-sided counterpart, hexagonal diamonds, which have been located at some meteorite impact sites.

The inability to measure these unique diamonds left questions about how they compare to their common counterpart, something researchers with Washington State University have answered. The diamonds were made from graphite disks propelled at incredibly fast speeds using compressed gas and gunpowder. The resulting shockwaves formed hexagonal diamonds.

Following this, the scientists used lasers and sound waves to determine how stiff the hexagonal diamond is compared to its natural sibling. The process took place at mind-boggling speeds in the nanoseconds before the lab-made diamonds were destroyed by the impact.

The study’s corresponding author and director of the Institute for Shock Physics said:

Diamond is a very unique material. It is not only the strongest—it has beautiful optical properties and a very high thermal conductivity. Now we have made the hexagonal form of diamond, produced under shock compression experiments, that is significantly stiffer and stronger than regular gem diamonds.

Assuming scientists one day produce these diamonds in a way that doesn’t result in their destruction, the hexagonal diamond could be put to use in a variety of industries, including replacing cubic diamond dust to harden blades and drills.