Scan Dimension Sol Pro 3D scanner: Is this the one?

A new 3D scanner appeared in the release schedule at Scan Dimension with an aim for top performance in a desktop sized machine. This is just the latest in a line of very, very similar sorts of machines. They’re small enough (and hopefully inexpensive enough) to allow creative users to place a small object on a rotating stand, press SCAN, and see that object appear in 3D space on their desktop machine. Now we get to see if the SOL PRO is up to the task.

The first major 3D scanning device from Scan Dimension was the “Sol 3D scanner.” That model is less than half the price of this new professional scanner – but both are still within range of your average hobby artist or designer. The Sol is going to cost you around $800 USD and has an accuracy of 0.1 mm (in near scanner position).

The Sol Pro has an accuracy of 0.05 mm (in near scanner position). So it’s about twice as accurate – as measured by that one metric. The Pro is able to scan objects measuring in at around 20 – 170 mm (0.8 – 6.7 in) in height and diameter. The non-pro Sol has the same max, but 25 mm minimum.

Basically the SOL Pro out-performs the SOL in every way by at least a TINY bit. Scanning time, for example, takes 20 minutes in normal mode and 10 minutes in turbo mode for the non-Pro. The Pro has a scan time of 15 minutes and a turbo time of 8 minutes. Of course it all depends on what sort of detail you’d like to get, and the computer hardware you’re working with – overall processing time can change.

The new SOL Pro requires a connected desktop computer running Windows 10 64-bit or MacOS Mojave or newer. Inside said desktop you’ll need 2GB RAM or more, OpenGL 3.3 or higher, and (recommended) support for OpenXL 1.2 or higher. Scan Dimension also recommends that the user have a 2.4GHz processor with 8 cores, 32GB RAM, and 100GB free disk space.

The absolute minimum is a 2.9GHz processor, 4 cores, 16GB RAM, and 25GB free disk space. You’ll also need a USB 3.0 port (max 800mA) or a powered USB 3.0 hub.

The box one buys from Scan Dimension includes the SOL Pro 3D scanner, the turntable (in which an object is placed to be scanned), a scanner stand, USB 3.0 cable, interface cable, a blackout tent, and a “cylindrical target for high accuracy profiling.” A purchase of this scanner also gives the user access to SOL PRO Creator and SOL PRO Viewer.

The Scan Dimension SOL PRO 3D scanner will be made available for purchase for around $1899 USD (VAT excluded). Again, the SOL 3D scanner is also available now for approximately $800 USD. As is generally the case with products we have not yet tested here on SlashGear, we cannot guarantee the quality of these 3D scanners until we’ve got them here on our review bench!