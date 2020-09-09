Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch and land from onboard camera

The August 30th SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of the SAOCOM 1B mission included an onboard camera which captured the entire rocket takeoff and return back to the surface of our planet for all to see. If you ever wanted to experience what it was like to launch in a rocket into our atmosphere, then return safely back down on a landing pad – now’s your chance. In our lifetime it wasn’t possible to launch and recover a rocket such as this – now we’ve got footage of the entire process on YouTube.

Included in the footage below is footage of the Falcon 9 launch of the SAOCOM 1B mission. This mission was the first SpaceX launch to a polar orbit from the East Coast of the United States. Takeoff took place at Cap Canaveral Air Force Station – landing took place at Landing Zone 1.

This mission accomplished the first use of the southern polar corridor to reach orbit from Cape Canaveral since the year 1969. This event was captured this week and shared on the SpaceX channel on YouTube. This is sped up significantly – the real process takes a WHOLE lot longer than just over 2 minutes.

Included with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch this week was the SAOCOM 1B satellite for CONAE. This is the second of the two “SAOCOM 1-series” Earth observational satellites from CONAE. Argentina’s space agency launched these satellites to monitor this planet’s environment and provide data and imagery to first responders looking to keep our planet in working order.

This launch took place on August 30, 2020, having been delayed from its original launch date and place on January 2020 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Now that the satellite is deployed, SAOCOM-1b is in a Sun-synchronous orbit. For more information on the shocking number of recent launches performed by SpaceX, take a peek at the timeline of links below.