Samsung’s new high-resolution 2021 monitor line aims to be easy on the eyes

Samsung Electronics has announced its full lineup of 2021 high-resolution monitors. The electronics maker promises that the new line delivers life-like image quality, improved convenience, and ergonomic designs. The monitors are aimed at use both at home and in the office.

Samsung’s line offers 12 different high-resolution monitors within three different monitor series, including the S8, S7, and S6. All models in the line deliver more than 1 billion colors with HDR 10 technology. All displays also provide 178-degree wide viewing angles making them easy to see from any angle.

Samsung’s entire 2021 line is also Intelligent Eye Care certified from TÜV Rheinland, and the line is the first in the industry to receive the recognition. Adaptive Picture Eyecare technology optimizes image quality for viewing in any environment by automatically adjusting brightness and color temperature to the room conditions. The aim of the technology is to reduce eyestrain even after extended use.

The line has a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light emissions and Flickr Free technology protecting the user’s eyes from flickering on the screen. The entire line also features Eco-Saving Plus technology. The S8 line is the flagship, with models available in 27 and 32-inch covering 99 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

S8 models support 10Gbps data transmission using a USB-C port, with the S80UA offering up to 90w charging. The S7 series has QHD resolution with 27 or 32-and sizes with slim stands and 178-degree viewing angles. The S6 series is offered in 34, 32, 27, or 24-inch sizes with QHD resolution and support for picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture. The monitors also support Daisy Chain technology for multiple screens. One of the monitors in the S6 series is the S65UA 34-inch Ultra-Wide Quad High-Definition unit with a 1000R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio. Pricing and exact availability are unannounced at this time.