Samsung won’t offer accessories with the Galaxy S21

If we’ve learned anything over the years since smartphones first came on the market, it’s that whatever one major smartphone manufacturer does, the others will follow. This happened when smartphone makers first began significantly increasing prices, and before you knew it, high-end iPhone and Android models were over $1000. When Apple started shipping its phones without any accessories in the box, including a charger, most suspected Samsung and others would follow suit, and they may right.

After Samsung made fun of Apple for offering no charger and no headphones inside the package with new, and very expensive, iPhone 12 models, it now appears to be jumping right on the bandwagon. A rumor claims the Galaxy S21 won’t ship with the charger or headphones in the package. Reports indicate that Samsung has begun to delete social media posts made online mocking Apple for not offering a charger or headphones.

The deleted posts are viewed as evidence that Samsung intends to ditch accessories with its smartphones. While smartphone manufacturers may try and position the move to eliminate chargers and headphones as attempts to be more green, along with claims that most owners already have these accessories, it’s really nothing more than a way for them to save money and increase profits.

It remains to be seen if this rumor is true. Those curious about the Galaxy S21 might be interested in some other rumors that have surfaced about the coming smartphone. The range will include three models, including the basic S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. The low-end and mid-range model will have a flat-screen design, while the Ultra will feature a curved screen.

Most devices are rumored to ship with a Snapdragon 888 chip under the hood, while some markets will get a version using the Samsung Exynos 2100 mobile platform. The launch date for the smartphone is expected to be January 14, 2021.