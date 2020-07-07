Samsung UV Sterilizer is like a germ-killing coffin of light

Today Samsung revealed a wireless charging device called the Samsung UV Sterilizer. This device was manufactured by Samsung C&T, part of the official Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP). This device is both a wireless charger for your phone and a cleaner of sorts… with UV light.

The device is basically a plastic box with a button. You open the box, put your smartphone inside, close the box, and press the button. When you press the button, the case delivers power to your phone (wirelessly, assuming your phone works with Qi-standard wireless power systems), and bathes your device in light.

Per Samsung, this UV Sterilizer effectively “kills up to 99% of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans, according to tests done by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS.” The case is relatively large, so it’ll fit most of your oddly-sized smartphones as well as your sunglasses, earbuds, wireless earbud cases, and the like.

NOTE: The inside measurements of the UV Sterilizer are 196 x 96 x 33 mm. This should easily fit any Samsung smartphone you’ve purchased over the past decade – with the exception of the unfolded Samsung Galaxy Fold. When the Galaxy Fold (gen 1) is unfolded, it reaches 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9 mm.

The case is designed to look rather unassuming. It’s white, with soft angles and a flat exterior. Inside you’ll find a light on two sides and a few small risers on the bottom. These risers allow your device to sit just above the floor of the case, so UV light can reach top, bottom, and all sides at once. Light is effectively reflected from all (white) interior sides of the case.

NOTE: If you follow all things Samsung, you might’ve seen this device revealed earlier this year for Thailand-specific release. Samsung announced today that they’re making this Samsung UV Sterilizer broadly available around the world. Cross your fingers it arrives here in the USA sooner rather than later!