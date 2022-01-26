Samsung Unpacked 2022 date and time confirmed: What we know

Days after confirming its Galaxy S22 event will take place in February, Samsung has revealed the date and time for Unpacked 2022. According to the Korean company, fans will be able to tune in and watch the event on February 9, 2022, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. A new Samsung Unpacked 2022 website is now live and includes a countdown timer showing the days, hours, and minutes until the event.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung first confirmed the Unpacked 2022 event will take place next month on January 20, 2022. The company didn’t provide a specific date and time as part of that announcement, though, which makes this latest update important.

As rumored in recent weeks, Unpacked 2022 will happen on February 9. On that date, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup, including three models: the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. Though the company hasn’t confirmed these specific models, it has heavily teased them as the latest “Note-worthy” evolution in the Galaxy S family.

As part of its January 20 announcement, Samsung MX President TM Roh talked about the Galaxy Note, its lack of an update in 2021, and how the new Galaxy S series will offer many of the features that made that line so popular. The company has essentially confirmed the Galaxy S will replace the Note lineup, calling the updated flagship an “evolution” and “the most noteworthy S series device […] ever created.”

As part of its latest update on the Unpacked event, Samsung again said its upcoming Galaxy S will “set an epic new standard for smartphones.” Of course, all the big details are reserved for the actual event, which will be broadcast live.

In the meantime, consumers interested in getting the next Galaxy S smartphone have the option of reserving a unit. The reservation page — the same one with the Unpacked 2022 countdown timer linked above — offers the option to reserve “the next Galaxy Smartphone” or “the next Galaxy Tablet.” You don’t get to know the details about either device yet, but reserving does come with some perks.

Samsung promises a $50 credit for use with other Galaxy products, as well as other exclusive offers. These perks will go live once preorders for the next Galaxy phone and tablet arrive. Because this is merely a reservation to get to the front of the line, consumers are only required to provide their name and phone number, though they also have the option of including a phone number and zip code.