Samsung Unpacked 2022 confirmed for February: What to expect

Samsung has finally revealed the details for its upcoming Unpacked event, and it’s teasing major changes that’ll hit the Galaxy S line starting next month. Though the company hasn’t outright announced the big revelation — we’ll have to wait for the Unpacked event — it has all but confirmed plans to ditch the Galaxy Note series in favor of its Galaxy S product family.

Image: Samsung

Samsung Unpacked 2022 details

Samsung has confirmed that its 2022 Unpacked event will take place in February, but it hasn’t yet provided a specific date and time. If the latest rumors prove accurate, the event will happen on February 8 — that’s according to the Korean website Digital Daily, which dropped the alleged date earlier this month.

The event will finally introduce us to the heavily leaked Galaxy S22 smartphone series, with the aforementioned report alleging the device will go up for preorder the next day with general sales starting in the last week of February. The S22 series is all but confirmed to feature three smartphone models: the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

We don’t know all of the details yet, but Samsung has heavily implied the Galaxy S family is about to take the crown from its Note line. Case in point? The official Unpacked 2022 website notes Samsung will bring its latest and greatest Galaxy features together “into one ultimate device.”

Early reservations

Though we don’t know when you’ll be able to preorder the S22 smartphone, Samsung has confirmed it’ll kick off “Reserve Now” for the next Galaxy phone and tablet models on January 21. Consumers interested in getting one of these devices as soon as possible will be able to reserve units starting at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

Consumers who make a reservation are promised they’ll be at the front of the line when sales go live. As well, those who reserve will be eligible for some exclusive perks, not the least of which is a Samsung Credit of $50 that can be used for ordering other products when preorders arrive.

Galaxy Note’s days are numbered

The Galaxy Note series — the product line that skyrocketed to popularity due to its integrated stylus and large display — has been in limbo for a while now. Rumors about the Note’s demise aren’t new, but there’s a good reason to believe it’s finally over for this particular smartphone series.

In a press release about the upcoming Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung MX President TM Roh said, “We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year.” Roh went on to talk about some of the features that make the Note smartphones great, including the S Pen, noting the company hasn’t “forgotten about these experiences you love.”

The entire statement revolves ushering in a new “evolution” of the Galaxy product family, with Samsung declaring it’ll “introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created.” It’s hard to interpret that subtle inclusion of “noteworthy” as anything other than a teaser about the S22 Ultra and its anticipated Note-like features.

If Roh’s message doesn’t drive the point home, Samsung’s Unpacked 2022 teaser video certainly will. In the half-minute spot, we see the silhouette of two distinctly angular smartphones (one with faintly rounded corners) swirling in a body of water, growing closer to each other until they smack together and merge into a single device. The S22’s design isn’t revealed in the video, but the shape matches what we’ve seen from recent renders and leaks.

Roh teased a few broad changes Samsung will announce with the S22 series next month, including “the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone.” The company says consumers can also expect “power, speed and tools that can’t be found elsewhere.” There’s mention of the “smartest Galaxy experience yet,” hinting at a heavy focus on AI and, perhaps, Internet of Things control, plus it looks like the S22 will be “the most sustainable” installment in the Galaxy series thus far.