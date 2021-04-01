Samsung TV Plus expands to 10 more countries

It doesn’t exactly have a premium subscription offering nor original video content under its name but that hasn’t stopped Samsung from rolling out its own streaming service. Of course, Samsung TV Plus basically just collects shows, news, and content streamed by others but, at least for those with access to the service, the no-subscription free content is enough of an incentive. It does require that the streaming service be available in your country, not to mention your Smart TV, and Samsung just announced a big expansion to make sure that is the case.

Initially starting out in 10 countries only, Samsung has more than doubled that number in the past three months. It brought that up to 12 last December with the addition of Australia and Brazil with Mexico following not long after. Now it has made Samsung TV Plus available not only in India but also in 9 other European countries. The complete roster now numbers 23 as follows:

• Australia

• Austria

• Belgium

• Brazil

• Canada

• Denmark

• Finland

• France

• Germany

• India

• Italy

• Luxembourg

• Mexico

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Portugal

• South Korea

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Thailand

• United Kingdom

• United States

Samsung TV Plus is basically a subscription-free streaming service that delivers content from over 1,000 global channels, both VOD and Live TV, for free. Unlike most streaming services, however, it isn’t available on just about any device you can install the app on. It’s primarily available on Samsung’s Smart TVs, and those in India will find the app in 2017 to 2021 models.

That said, Samsung also expanded Samsung TV Plus’s reach last September by making it available on select Samsung Galaxy devices, both phones and tablets, at least in the US. That mobile app is also landing in Canada, Germany, India, and the UK this April. Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland will follow later this year.