Samsung teams with Best Buy for authorized Galaxy S and Note phone repairs

Samsung has teamed up with Best Buy to offer its customers additional in-person device repair options for Note and Galaxy S smartphones. More than 100 Best Buy stores will become Samsung Authorized Service Centers starting tomorrow, October 26, giving Galaxy S and Note device owners access to software troubleshooting and common hardware repairs, including screen and battery replacements.

Samsung announced the new partnership on Monday, explaining that Best Buy stores will make it easier for its flagship device customers to access authorized repair and troubleshooting services. The technical work will be performed by Best Buy’s Geek Squad employees trained and certified to repair the South Korean company’s top smartphones.

Services offered at the Best Buy care centers will include screen and battery replacements, port repairs, camera repairs, and both in-warranty and out-of-warranty services. According to Samsung, Best Buy will also offer repairs for Galaxy Z foldable handsets starting early next month, though a specific availability date hasn’t yet been provided.

The Best Buy stores join Samsung’s existing network of authorized repair centers, which includes more than 550 in-person locations in the US and more than 600 “independent service providers.” These options are in addition to mail-in repair services, which are less popular due to the number of days one is often left without access to their phone.

Consumers can find local service centers for their devices, including smartphones, on Samsung’s website. This same tool will show whether your local Best Buy store is included in the new partnership starting tomorrow, as well. Check out Samsung’s website for a list of which smartphones Best Buy will repair.