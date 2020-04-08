Samsung tablets will soon come in 12.4 and 11-inch sizes

Remember the Galaxy Note Pro and the Galaxy Tab Pro? Back in 2014, these 12.2-inch Android tablets were a laughing stock but they may have just been too ahead of their time. Today, Apple has released no less than four 12.9-inch iPad Pros to much success, hinting the time might be ripe for a large Android pro tablet yet again. Unsurprisingly, Samsung might be the first or even only one to jump on board again.

To be fair, Android in 2014 was hardly conducive for large tablets or tablets in general for that matter. To some extent, it still isn’t but Samsung’s experience with Samsung DeX on the Galaxy Tab S6 as well as its brief foray with the large Galaxy View may have given the company the advantage over other Android OEMs. And, of course, there’s the unmistakable market that the iPad Pro created and dominates.

According to the most recent rumors, there are two premium Samsung tablets in the works. Four if you consider each will have Wi-Fi and cellular variants. We’ve heard about the SM-T970 and SM-T975 before, Wi-Fi and LTE models, respectively, but now there is word that there will be SM-T87X products as well.

The SM-T97X numbers definitely don’t match any of Samsung’s previous Galaxy Tab S devices. The Galaxy Tab S6 went with SM-T86X, suggesting that their direct successors should be the SM-T87X. SamMobile’s information suggests that the SM-T97X would be the new 12.4-inch tablet while the SM-T87X also gets a size bump up to 11 inches. The Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 and Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 used T900 and P900 model numbers, just as a fun fact.

Android tablets are hardly hot items these days, most especially expensive premium ones. Admittedly, much of the innovation and pro features in that market can mostly be found in Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S line, giving it the opportunity to actually make it big this time around, pun intended.