Samsung One UI 4.0 will bring RAM Plus to more phones

Samsung used to adamantly do things its own way to clearly separate itself from the rest of the Android world. Lately, however, it has adopted a more collaborative approach that has resulted in a back and forth between its custom experiences and Google’s preferred flavor. Some have even compared the new aesthetic of Android 12 to Samsung’s One UI, and it seems that there is some basis to that observation as One UI 4.0 embraces Material You, at least in concept, along with a feature that Android itself should really adopt for everyone.

Material You is Google’s marketing name for a new theming system that has become the trend on many platforms lately, like Windows 11’s “Mica material.” In a nutshell, this means that the system’s UI color scheme will be derived from whatever wallpaper you have set, creating a better visual match between different elements of the phone. This is one of Android 12’s highlights, and the second One UI 4.0 beta apparently applies the same concept, whether based on Material You directly or Samsung’s own spin.

One UI 4.0, however, will apparently introduce another and probably a bigger new feature. RAM Plus is Samsung’s take on the RAM expansion technique that the likes of OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi have started to apply, giving the phone an additional 4GB RAM that it takes from the internal storage. This gives phones with 6GB or 8GB RAM a rather significant boost in terms of handling apps and multi-tasking.

The second beta of Samsung’s upcoming skin also adds a mic mode for video calls. The list of changes also includes the usual bug fixes, like those for Secure Folder, as well as the mention of improved typing accuracy for Samsung Keyboard.

At the moment, the One UI 4.0 beta program is available only for the Galaxy S21 series in select countries. Hopefully, all phones that will receive the stable version of the update will also be able to avail of the RAM Plus feature. Currently, only the Galaxy A52s 5G, the Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been given this RAM expansion outside of the One UI 4.0 beta.