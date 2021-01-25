Samsung One UI 3 update brings Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ users a more streamlined experience

Samsung has announced an update for its latest tablet devices, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. The One UI 3 update adds new productivity and connectivity features to help users stay connected and be more productive. The software update was announced at the recent Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.

The update also enhances the way the tablets work with the new Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Buds Pro. One of the big features of the software update is the ability to share more seamlessly across devices. Specifically, the ability to share content between the tablets and the Galaxy S21 smartphone family has been improved with features like easily cropping text or images on the smartphone and pasting the content to the tablet and vice versa.

Users can also enjoy the uninterrupted continuation of Samsung Internet Browsing and faster auto-sync of Samsung Notes across connected devices. Essentially, this means that whatever users are looking at on their Galaxy S21 smartphone can be continued on the tablet to take advantage of the large display. Users can also browse a webpage on either device using the Recents button.

Samsung also added a Second screen feature allowing the Galaxy Tab S7 family to be connected to a laptop using two different modes. Extend mode allows Windows PCs to be connected, allowing work across two different apps on each screen. Duplicate mode lets users share apps or documents open on the tablet directly to the laptop screen and saves any changes directly to the laptop instantly.

Wireless Keyboard Sharing is also a new feature allowing users to connect their Book Covered Keyboard to their smartphone and tablet with effortless switching between the two. The keyboard touchpad can also be used to manage the smartphone via a cursor. Auto Switch functionality allows Galaxy Buds Pro to switch connections automatically when doing things like watching a video on the tablet and a phone call comes in. The software update is available to download now.