Samsung One UI 3.0 beta update: Note 20, S20 family releases

This week the Samsung One UI 3.0 beta update was released for a set of Samsung Galaxy smartphones in both S20 and Note 20 families. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series was gifted its fourth One UI 3.0 beta release (yes, 4th 3.0 beta, if that makes any sense at at all,) and another (the second) beta for both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. If you are in the beta program, now’s the time to check for an update.

The latest One UI 3.0 beta build includes a variety of fixes for issues that appeared in the last build. This includes a fix for mirroring connection failures with Chromecast, lock screen music widget operation errors, and a fix for display brightness when switching to the home screen while the video enhancement function is set.

Per the shared set of update notes, this software version is ZTJQ, and includes a security patch for November 1, 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 One UI 3.0 beta 4 build includes improvements for Space Zoom along with a bunch of bug fixes. Users of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra should see a new “Screen resolution” feature in their settings, as well. This update should be ready to roll for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

NOTE: If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 or Note 20 device that you’ve purchased from a carrier in the United States, there’s a good chance you’ll be behind on Beta software updates. The process for updating phones as such – through the carrier – is still a bit of a mess. It’s better than it was a half-decade ago, but it’s still not ideal.

Now that we’ve reached the FOURTH beta build for this particular piece of One UI action, it’s increasingly possible Samsung’s reached the point at which the software will be released post-beta. One might be so bold as to hope we’ll see said standard release before the reveal and release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and so forth – but who knows?