Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE smartwatch details leak

An LTE version of the upcoming and currently unannounced Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has appeared in an FCC listing, revealing some details about the wearable and what consumers can expect in terms of connectivity. Based on the documents, it seems the next-generation Galaxy Watch will share some similarities with the current-gen model, but with notable upgrades.

The Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch featuring LTE connectivity has appeared on the FCC’s website, according to Android Authority, which notes that this version has the model number SM-R885. This may be a larger version of the wearable, though the FCC listing doesn’t provide sizing information.

Past rumors have suggested Samsung will ship the next Galaxy Watch model without a charger, something underscored by the new listing. The FCC documents detail a smartwatch that features the same battery capacity as the Galaxy Watch 3; combined with previous rumors, it seems reasonable to assume you’ll be able to use your current Galaxy Watch 3 charger with the Galaxy Watch 4 model.

Based on the FCC information, the Galaxy Watch 4 will support multiple LTE bands, as well as offering NFC, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GNSS. It seems consumers can expect an audio playback feature from the watch, as well, with the ability to store audio tracks on the watch’s built-in memory; presumably, users will be able to connect Bluetooth headphones to the wearable.

This feature has become increasingly common on smartwatches and is particularly useful for active individuals who want to leave their phones at home while jogging or at the gym. These details join past leaks that claimed various features about the new wearable, including that it may sport Wear OS rather than Tizen.

Questions about the upcoming model remain, including when Samsung plans to launch the product. Assuming rumors prove true, we should see that announcement arrive by the end of summer. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 3 was announced in late August of last year.

Note: The image above shows the Galaxy Watch Active model