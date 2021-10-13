Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event could be for the Galaxy S21 FE

It seems that the next days will be action-packed for Android fans. Not only is Google already scheduled to announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro next week, but OnePlus also let it be known that it will be revealing its OnePlus 9 RT on the 13th. As if that weren’t enough, Sony teased that it has an Xperia product coming, something that’s totally unexpected and even mysterious. Now Samsung is joining that train with the second part of its 2021 Galaxy Unpacked event, which could finally put all the Galaxy S21 FE debates to rest.

The announcement of this Galaxy event is both unexpected yet expected. There have been expectations that Samsung would have another device scheduled for October, but there have been reports that the company has already scrapped those plans. That device is, of course, none other than the Galaxy S21 FE, whose existence has seemingly been hanging by a thread since day one.

The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition is supposed to be a trimmed-down variant of the Galaxy S21 flagship, bearing only the features that fans consider to be essential, hence the name. That often translates to keeping the high-end processor and some of the more powerful cameras while skimping on materials and other features. While that formula was a winner for the Galaxy S20 FE last year, it was giving Samsung some headaches.

The Galaxy S21 has repeatedly been reported to be either stalled or canceled due to the ongoing component supply shortage. Samsung apparently needed to prioritize where its Snapdragon 888 chips go, and it was recently reported that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the clear winner in that fight. It was quickly followed by another tip that Samsung is still launching the Galaxy S21 FE in January next year, pushing the Galaxy S22 date further down in February.

Now the company has scheduled a Galaxy Unpacked 2 on October 20, talking about how technology should reflect people’s individuality. That could be a subtle hint at the Galaxy S21 FE’s more colorful options, or it could be related to One UI 4’s new theming system that’s in line with Android 12’s Material You. Either way, Samsung fans will definitely be interested to see what Samsung will unpack next week.