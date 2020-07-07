Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual August event detailed

Samsung has officially revealed the details for its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, detailing how it will hold the virtual event and when it will take place. As with other major events this year, Unpacked 2020 will be streamed online for the public to tune in rather than being held as a live event. What can Samsung fans expect? New Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will take place on August 5 at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. Fans will be able to stream the event through the Samsung website on that day, getting the scoop on the latest and greatest Samsung gear as it is unveiled.

What can you expect? Samsung will likely unveil a handful of new devices, including the Galaxy Note 20 and its Note 20 Ultra sibling, as well as the new Galaxy Fold 2 and the anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The most exciting of the bunch will be the new Note handsets, though consumers are no doubt curious about the next evolution in Samsung’s foldable products.

It’s expected that the Galaxy Fold 2 will address many of the criticisms and issues associated with the first of the two devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G, meanwhile, is expected to be a flip phone that packs support for the latest and greatest mobile broadband technology. Unlike old school flip phones, however, this model will likely be designed as akin to a regular smartphone that folds across its center — a design similar to the relatively new Motorola Razr redux.

Samsung is also expected to officially unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 wearable and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. Based on recent links, Samsung may introduce a version of the Tab S7 that includes support for 5G; assuming the rumors are correct, the tablets will feature 11-inch and 12.4-inch displays.