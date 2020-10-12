Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gets special Fortnite game boost

If you’ve been playing Fortnite on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7+, you’re in luck. Today Epic Games and Samsung revealed that they’d soon unlock the ability to ramp up gameplay for the latest Samsung tablets in the game Fortnite with the latest update for said game. This latest update for the game Fortnite unlocked 90fps (frames per second, image refresh rate) for the display of the tablet, allowing users to experience more smooth and eye-friendly gameplay than ever available on this hardware before.

Samsung is also touting their current status as “the only mobile app store in the U.S. where users can download and enjoy the current season of Fortnite.” That’s largely because Epic Games is currently having a bit of a tiff with Apple and haven’t ever really gotten to a point where it’s made sense to launch on the Google Play app store.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ both have the ability to run apps at 90fps- this is just the first time the frame rate has been available for Fornite specifically. The only way this combination of elements works is if the user downloads the game Fortnite from the Samsung Galaxy Store (or in the Galaxy Game Launcher app) UPDATE: OR straight from Epic Games.

This update was released on October 13, 2020, in plenty of time for all the Halloween goodness that’ll arrive throughout the rest of the month in Fortnite. Once the latest update for Fortnite is loaded on a Galaxy S7 or S7+, 90fps gameplay will be enabled by default.

While no other Halloween bonuses for Samsung devices have yet been revealed, it’s entirely possible more are on the way. Epic Games has teamed up with Samsung for more than one Fortnite bonus in the past, and it would not be a shock to see additional bits by the end of this season.